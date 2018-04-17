PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — An accident at the base of the Walt Whitman Bridge on Route 42 is causing traffic delays on Tuesday morning.

New Jersey State Police responded to reports of an overturned vehicle around 10:20 a.m.

Police are working on closing the road off as they clean up debris.

There is no information on conditions of those in the overturned vehicle.