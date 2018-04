PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A SEPTA bus struck a pole and crashed into a fence in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

It happened near 29th and Cambria Streets, just before 9:30 a.m.

The bus was occupied with an unknown number of passengers.

Officials say three people were injured. Two passengers were taken to Hanahman in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and the bus driver was taken to temple with unknown injuries.

It remains unclear how the crash happened.