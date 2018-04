RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Evacuations are underway in residential areas in Ridley Township, Delaware County after a tanker carrying propane overturned on Tuesday afternoon.

Both I-95 and I-476 are shut down in both directions due to an overturned propane tanker.

The accident happened on I-476 southbound at the I-95 North exit for Philadelphia around 2:40 p.m.

Officials have begun to evacuate residents in the area of the crash.

There have been no reported injuries or transports at this time.