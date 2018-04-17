PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was left with minor injuries after she was assaulted during a robbery at a Family Dollar in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Family Dollar located at 1107 S. Black Horse Pike.

Police say the female employee had arrived for work and was approached by the suspect, who was armed with a knife when entering the store.

Police say the suspect was able to gather an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman was injured after being pushed by the suspect during his escape, said authorities.

Study: Over 95 Percent Of World’s Population Breathing Unhealthy Air

Authorities searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, approximately 5’10-6’0′ tall, thin build, wearing a black ski mask, dark-colored zippered hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, possibly armed with a knife.

C.W. Lewis Middle School and Our Lady of Hope School were placed on a brief lockdown while police conducted their investigation.

Pats Fans Still Paying Off Bets Months After Super Bowl

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police at (856)228-4500.