PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters have rescued one person, three dogs, and one cat from a burning residence in Kensington.

It happened on the 2100 block of E. Clementine Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Deputy Fire Commissioner says the fire started on the first floor of the residence.

The Philadelphia Fire Department put the fire under control at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Firefighters rescued one woman from the second floor.

The 40-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation.

Three pets were also rescued from the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

