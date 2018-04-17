PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Among shoes, makeup, and shopping, women have made a new stand on something else they love. Men grab a pen and take note, beards are the latest craze for the ladies.

The love of beards has become an increasing trend. So much so, in fact, that facial hair enthusiasm from the women of Philadelphia has helped jump the city 27 spots to the friendliest city for facial hair.

According to the fifth annual, “Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America” research study, Philadelphia outranks 19 other cities to take the leading title.

On Sunday, April 29, The Philadelphia Beard Festival will turn the city into a bearded Mecca.

Wahl, the leading company in the men’s grooming industry, will celebrate the accomplishment by bringing a giant mobile barbershop and a team of master barbers will be there to support all the hairy happenings, including a beard competition and free beard grooming.

The festival will make sure love is in the air during the Bearded Speed Dating event.

Division Vice President for Wahl, Steven Yde, says that “For the last few years we’ve noticed women becoming increasingly involved in the facial hair community, so we were pleasantly surprised to see this trend substantiated in the research — and we think bearded men will also be pleased.”

