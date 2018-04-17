PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During his media session with reporters on Tuesday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said his goal is still play the first game of the regular season.

Fresh off an Super Bowl victory and engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Wentz told reporters that he is feeling good about how his recovery is going after a left knee injury left him sidelined at the end of the Eagles’ season all the way through the playoffs.

“I’m happy with where I’m at,” Wentz told the media.

The Eagles will begin next season with many looking at them as the team to beat.