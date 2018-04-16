PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a woman was killed following a car wreck involving a stolen vehicle and a parked car in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around noon when police say a man driving a stolen vehicle hit her parked car on the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue.

The woman passenger in the stolen vehicle was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital in Center City for treatment but she was later pronounced dead at 12:37 p.m. by medical personnel, police say.

The man driving the stolen vehicle was transported to the hospital.

Police say he is listed in stable condition and being held as a prisoner.

An investigation is ongoing.