TOM RIVERS, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean County town is warning residents after three low-flying hawks were spotted in the area.

Toms River Office of Emergency Management in New Jersey posted a message on Facebook, advising residents about a incident that happened Wednesday, April 11, when three hawks reportedly swooped down looking for an “afternoon snack.”

Officials advise residents not to leave their small pets unattended when outside.

In the post, officials say: “Keep an eye on the sky and bring them indoors if you notice hawks flying low.”