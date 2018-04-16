BREAKING: Starbucks Announces Manager No Longer Works At Store Following Viral Video Of Arrests
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The manager of a Rittenhouse Square Starbucks no longer works for the store following the controversial arrests of two black men last Thursday.

2 Men Meet With Starbucks CEO After Video Of Controversial Arrests Went Viral

Starbucks confirmed to CBS3 on Monday that the manager is no longer an employee at the Starbucks on 18th and Spruce Streets.

The coffee shop has been met with protests after the video of the men’s arrests went viral. The video shows the men being taken away from the Starbucks in handcuffs Thursday after a manager called police because the two had not made a purchase. Instead, the men told the manager they were waiting for a third person to arrive for a business meeting.

This comes after the NAACP called for the manager to be fired.

The two men who were arrested met with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on Monday. Johnson also apologized Sunday in an online video.

NAACP Calling For Firing Of Starbucks Store Manager Following Controversial Arrests

“What happened and the way that incident escalated and the outcome is nothing but reprehensible, and I’m sorry,” said Johnson.

Protesters believe what happened Thursday happens too often. Johnson is also expected to meet with city officials, but it’s not clear when that will happen or what will come of it.

