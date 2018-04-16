PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The manager of a Rittenhouse Square Starbucks no longer works for the store following the controversial arrests of two black men last Thursday.

Starbucks confirmed to CBS3 on Monday that the manager is no longer an employee at the Starbucks on 18th and Spruce Streets.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

The coffee shop has been met with protests after the video of the men’s arrests went viral. The video shows the men being taken away from the Starbucks in handcuffs Thursday after a manager called police because the two had not made a purchase. Instead, the men told the manager they were waiting for a third person to arrive for a business meeting.

This comes after the NAACP called for the manager to be fired.

The two men who were arrested met with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on Monday. Johnson also apologized Sunday in an online video.

“What happened and the way that incident escalated and the outcome is nothing but reprehensible, and I’m sorry,” said Johnson.

Protesters believe what happened Thursday happens too often. Johnson is also expected to meet with city officials, but it’s not clear when that will happen or what will come of it.