PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who they say opened fire on a man while he was pulling grocery bags out of his truck in the Spring Garden section of the city.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street.

Police say a 45-year-old man had just returned home from the grocery store when he was shot in the back of the head.

4th street shooting 4 16 2017 frame 4777 Police: Man Shot In Head While Getting Groceries Out Of Truck

Credit: CBS3

“We believe he just returned home from shopping when he was shot,” said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to cal police at 215-686-TIPS.

