Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are warning that hackers from the Russian government are targeting an electronic item found in millions of homes and businesses across the United States.

Jersey Shore Town Issues Warning After Low-Flying Hawks Spotted

russia hackers targeting us routers Officials Warn Russian Hackers Targeting US Routers

Credit: (CBS3)

Russian spies are reportedly trying to hack into routers.

They’re the devices that allow communication between the internet and your computer and other connected devices.

Access to a router can allow hackers to get personal information, financial data, and passwords from users, as well as infiltrate internet service providers.

Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs, Flooding Platform

Security experts also say hacked routers can be used as weapons to carry out attacks on other computers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch