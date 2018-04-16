PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are warning that hackers from the Russian government are targeting an electronic item found in millions of homes and businesses across the United States.

Russian spies are reportedly trying to hack into routers.

They’re the devices that allow communication between the internet and your computer and other connected devices.

Access to a router can allow hackers to get personal information, financial data, and passwords from users, as well as infiltrate internet service providers.

Security experts also say hacked routers can be used as weapons to carry out attacks on other computers.