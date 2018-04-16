PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mummers-suited legend and Eagles’ center Jason Kelce ditched his green flare for something more toned down for his wedding on Saturday.

Sagets Formal Wear provided custom suits for Kelce’s and his wife’s family, as Jason and Kylie tied the knot, according to a Facebook post shared on Monday.

Former and current Eagles’ players expressed their joy about the newlyweds.

Excited for my brother Jason Kelce’s wedding today. — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) April 14, 2018

Congrats to my man Jason Kelce and his beautiful bride Kylie!!! The wedding was beautiful and both of your families are awesome. I wish u both all the best in your marriage!!! — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) April 15, 2018

Jason and Kylie, as well as their families showed off their love and excitement in their spiffy threads, in photos posted on social media.

Congrats to @JasonKelce and Kylie McDevitt custom rings were sourced from local supplier Rafi Cohen; all three rings were manufactured in Philadelphia by @CLIQjewelry Photo by instagramer #FlyerBoyz who shot the wedding. #FlyEaglesFly Jason Kelce marries @TheLoganHotel pic.twitter.com/gMKiZ7gpMM — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) April 16, 2018

Jason became legend after his passion-filled rant during the Eagles’ championship parade celebrating the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win.