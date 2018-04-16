Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mummers-suited legend and Eagles’ center Jason Kelce ditched his green flare for something more toned down for his wedding on Saturday.

Longtime Steelers Linebacker James Harrison Retiring “I’ve Missed Way Too Much”

Sagets Formal Wear provided custom suits for Kelce’s and his wife’s family, as Jason and Kylie tied the knot, according to a Facebook post shared on Monday.

Super Bowl Champion Eagles To Greet Fans In Ocean City For Sports Show

Former and current Eagles’ players expressed their joy about the newlyweds.

Jason and Kylie, as well as their families showed off their love and excitement in their spiffy threads, in photos posted on social media.

Sixers Legend Hal Greer Passes Away At Age Of 81

Jason became legend after his passion-filled rant during the Eagles’ championship parade celebrating the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch