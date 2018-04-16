PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mummers-suited legend and Eagles’ center Jason Kelce ditched his green flare for something more toned down for his wedding on Saturday.
Sagets Formal Wear provided custom suits for Kelce’s and his wife’s family, as Jason and Kylie tied the knot, according to a Facebook post shared on Monday.
Former and current Eagles’ players expressed their joy about the newlyweds.
Jason and Kylie, as well as their families showed off their love and excitement in their spiffy threads, in photos posted on social media.
Jason became legend after his passion-filled rant during the Eagles’ championship parade celebrating the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win.