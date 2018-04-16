BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A drug dealer in Burlington County has been charged with causing the death of a teen who fatally overdosed last year on heroin that he delivered to her, say prosecutors.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Austin F. Cooper with strict liability for a drug-induced death.

Investigators say Cooper delivered 10 bags of heroin to the victim’s home in Evesham Township prior to her death.

The teen girl was found unresponsive by a family member on Dec. 26. She was taken to the hospital where she later died on Dec. 28, say police.

Cooper had been previously charged in connection to this case with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

A hearing will be held Wednesday in Superior Court on the State’s motion to detain Cooper.