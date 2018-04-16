Filed Under:Local TV

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A drug dealer in Burlington County has been charged with causing the death of a teen who fatally overdosed last year on heroin that he delivered to her, say prosecutors.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Austin F. Cooper with strict liability for a drug-induced death.

Investigators say Cooper delivered 10 bags of heroin to the victim’s home in Evesham Township prior to her death.

The teen girl was found unresponsive by a family member on Dec. 26. She was taken to the hospital where she later died on Dec. 28, say police.

Cooper had been previously charged in connection to this case with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

A hearing will be held Wednesday in Superior Court on the State’s motion to detain Cooper.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch