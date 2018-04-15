Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Nelson Mandela, Talkers, Winnie Mandela

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South African activist Winnie Mandela has been buried in Johannesburg.

Police: Eagles’ Daryl Worley Arrested After Altercation With Officers

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered for an emotional 5 hour-long funeral.

She was the former wife of Anti-Apartheid revolutionary and later president Nelson Mandela.

Starbucks CEO Wants To Personally Apologize To Men Arrested In Philly Store

Winnie Mandela herself is revered for her courage in the struggle to end white-minority rule.

South African soldiers carried Mandela’s coffin to the hearse, then walked behind the vehicle as the procession made its way through the city.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch