PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South African activist Winnie Mandela has been buried in Johannesburg.

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered for an emotional 5 hour-long funeral.

She was the former wife of Anti-Apartheid revolutionary and later president Nelson Mandela.

Winnie Mandela herself is revered for her courage in the struggle to end white-minority rule.

South African soldiers carried Mandela’s coffin to the hearse, then walked behind the vehicle as the procession made its way through the city.