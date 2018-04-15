Filed Under:College Acceptance, InstaStory, Local TV, Talkers

MONMONTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — College hopefuls across the country have started to receive acceptance letters from their prospective schools.

New Jersey student, Anna Rezk, has no shortage of options.

The high school senior from Monmouth County, New Jersey has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools!

Beyond admissions, she has been offered full-ride scholarships to all of them!

She hasn’t made a decision yet about where she’s going.

However, Anna says she’s leaning toward Princeton or Brown.

