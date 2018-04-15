MONMONTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — College hopefuls across the country have started to receive acceptance letters from their prospective schools.

More Than 200 Cities Around The Globe Held “March For Science” Rallies

New Jersey student, Anna Rezk, has no shortage of options.

The high school senior from Monmouth County, New Jersey has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools!

Beyond admissions, she has been offered full-ride scholarships to all of them!

Starbucks Apologizes Following Outrage Over Controversial Arrest Inside Store

She hasn’t made a decision yet about where she’s going.

However, Anna says she’s leaning toward Princeton or Brown.