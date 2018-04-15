PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends are remembering a teenager killed after a shooting on Easter Sunday.
Mother Of Teenager Killed On Easter ‘He Was Truly Loved’
A funeral service took place yesterday in Cobbs Creek for 16-year-old William Bethel.
Bethel was an honor student at Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School.
Bethel was shot along the 800 block of South Street on Easter Sunday.
16-Year-Old ‘Scholar-Athlete’ Dies Following Easter Shooting On South Street
Police say 18-year-old Zahmir White opened fire while two groups of teenagers were arguing.
White still has not been caught.