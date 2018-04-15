PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members and protestors have gathered outside a Starbucks on Rittenhouse Square to express their dissatisfaction over a controversial incident that occurred on Thursday.

Two black men had been arrested waiting for their friend at a local Starbucks for a business meeting.

Starbucks CEO Wants To Personally Apologize To Men Arrested In Philly Store

Allegedly, a Starbucks employee had asked the men to buy something or leave. Police were then called when they didn’t buy anything but rather decided to sit and wait for their friend to arrive.

The incident was captured on camera and inspired public outrage.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Attorney Lauren Wimmer, who is representing the men, said, “These guys were doing what people do every single day. They were having a meeting and they were undoubtedly singled out because of their race.”

‘Internal Investigation’ Underway Following Arrest At Philly Starbucks

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson posted a statement Saturday night to address the situation.

He called it “disheartening” and said that it led to a “reprehensible” outcome.

Philadelphia-native actor and entertainer, Kevin Hart has been very vocal about his dissatisfaction with the handling of the mens’ arrest.

He shared several tweets pertaining to Starbucks and the measures that have been taken so far.

@Starbucks in Philadelphia I have watched the video and do not see these to young men doing anything wrong….Unless there is footage that shows otherwise you need to do what's right and handle the manager that was on duty accordingly. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 15, 2018

Let's make one thing very clear….This is not a boycott @Starbucks situation….This is horrible management. The manager on duty was wrong. It's that simple…That's who needs to take responsibility for this wrong doing. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 15, 2018

Hart urges Starbucks to “do what’s right”.

His final tweet in the thread addressing the matter expresses that Philadelphia is “shining bright like a diamond right now”.

Message to the @Starbucks in Philadelphia….Our city is shining bright like a diamond right now. Please make this situation right. I repeat please make this situation right!!!!!!! Once again MAKE THIS RIGHT — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 15, 2018

In his official statement, CEO Kevin Johnson said, “You can and should expect more from us. We will learn from this and be better.”

The CEO has also stated that he would like to meet face-to-face with the men involved and apologize.