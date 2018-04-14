PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are dealing with truly a half-and-half weekend on our hands. Today will feature GORGEOUS, summer-like sunshine with highs in the 80s once again. High Pressure over the Atlantic continues to pump in the heat providing us with a southwest flow.

Sunday will be a completely different story — raw, drizzly with clouds and showers. A backdoor cold front will swing through with temperatures likely falling into the 40s by Sunday afternoon as an east wind takes over.

A strong area of low pressure and the attendant cold front will then approach Sunday night into Monday bringing heavy rainfall, rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. As it looks right now, some of the heaviest rain will arrive during the morning commute on Monday. Many areas could pick up 1-2″ of rainfall raising the potential for urban, small stream and poor drainage flooding.

We will continue to keep you posted, but for now — get outside and enjoy this stunning weather!

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — Warm, Breezy and Sunny. High 84

TONIGHT — Clouds Increase. Showers and Drizzle Develop. Low 48

TOMORROW — Overcast and Breezy With Areas Of Rain Showers, Afternoon Temperatures Drop into the Upper 40s.

MONDAY — Heavy Rain and Thunder in the Morning, Tapering to Afternoon Showers. High 62 but dropping into the 50s.

TUESDAY — Partly Sunny and Cooler. High 56

WEDNESDAY – Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 65.

———————————–

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny, Breezy and Warm. High 68

TONIGHT – Increasing Clouds with Showers and Drizzle Developing. Low 45

TOMORROW – Much Colder with Clouds and Showers. Afternoon Temperature around 50.

OCEAN TEMP: 76°

————————————-

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny and Warm. Late Day Shower Possible. High 70

TONIGHT – Mostly Cloudy with Showers and Patchy Fog Developing. Low 36

TOMORROW – Cold and Dreary with Showers and a Wintry Mix Possible. High 39