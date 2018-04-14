PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two days after two men were arrested while waiting for their friend at a local Starbucks, the company has issued an apology.

On Thursday, police were called to a Starbucks located on 18th and Spruce.

Allegedly, the men were waiting to meet their friend according to witnesses when they were asked to leave.

Police were then called to the scene.

The video below, captured by author Melissa DePino, shows the tail end of what occurred during the incident that has led to public outrage.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

“What did they do,” one man can be heard saying in the video.

“They didn’t do anything, I saw the entire thing,” another person said.

The company tweeted the apology on Saturday morning and confirms that they are reviewing their policy.

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

Still, customers have taken to social media to share their outrage with hashtags such as #BoycottStarbucks.

Subsequently, the Philadelphia Police Department says an internal investigation is underway following the arrest of two people at a Starbucks this week.

We are aware of an incident that occurred on 4-12-18 at the Starbucks Café at 18th and Spruce. The entire incident, including the actions of the responding officers, is under internal investigation. Once we gather all the facts, we will comment further. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 14, 2018

In response to all that has happened, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny has weighed in on Twitter to offer his own thoughts on the event.

As of Saturday, the police have not provided any further information, only saying they will comment once they have all the facts.

I’m very concerned by the incident at Starbucks. I know Starbucks is reviewing it and we will be too. @PhillyPolice is conducting an internal investigation. https://t.co/fp0NjwiO2L — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 14, 2018

The original video that was shared on Twitter on Thursday evening has been liked nearly 1 million times and has since gone viral.