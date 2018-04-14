PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two days after two men were arrested while waiting for their friend at a local Starbucks, the company has issued an apology.
‘Internal Investigation’ Underway Following Arrest At Philly Starbucks
On Thursday, police were called to a Starbucks located on 18th and Spruce.
Allegedly, the men were waiting to meet their friend according to witnesses when they were asked to leave.
Police were then called to the scene.
The video below, captured by author Melissa DePino, shows the tail end of what occurred during the incident that has led to public outrage.
“What did they do,” one man can be heard saying in the video.
“They didn’t do anything, I saw the entire thing,” another person said.
The company tweeted the apology on Saturday morning and confirms that they are reviewing their policy.
Still, customers have taken to social media to share their outrage with hashtags such as #BoycottStarbucks.
Subsequently, the Philadelphia Police Department says an internal investigation is underway following the arrest of two people at a Starbucks this week.
In response to all that has happened, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny has weighed in on Twitter to offer his own thoughts on the event.
As of Saturday, the police have not provided any further information, only saying they will comment once they have all the facts.
The original video that was shared on Twitter on Thursday evening has been liked nearly 1 million times and has since gone viral.