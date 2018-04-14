PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials say a man is dead following an officer involved shooting in Millville, New Jersey.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on Holly Berry Lane.

The incident involved one Millville Police Officer and two Winslow Township Police Officers.

Man Makes Impressive Transformation To Run 2018 Boston Marathon

The officers were pursuing a suspect in a murder investigation that occurred earlier Saturday in Winslow Township.

The suspect was pronounced dead at Inspira Hospital as a result of the shooting.

The deceased has yet to be positively identified and an autopsy is pending.

Starbucks Apologizes Following Outrage Over Controversial Arrest Inside Store

More information will follow once the deceased has been positively identified.

The matter is being investigated pursuant to New Jersey Attorney General Directive 2006-05 by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office assisting.