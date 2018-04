PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person has died in a crash on the Blue Route in Montgomery County.

Investigators say a pickup truck hit the back of a tractor trailer overnight.

The crash happened near exit 18 in Plymouth township.

An investigation is underway to determine how the crash happened.