WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was struck yesterday has the Delaware State Police seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle involved.

The incident occurred around 2:12 p.m. Friday, April 13, 2018.

A dark green SUV, thought to be a Subaru Forester, struck a pedestrian in the Wawa parking lot located at 705 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, Delaware.

The victim was a pedestrian who was standing on a sidewalk and waiting for a bus at the designated bus stop.

The suspect’s dark green SUV then reversed hitting the pedestrian and then fled the Wawa parking lot.

Surveillance video shows the alleged suspect captured from Wawa’s footage.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from falling to the ground upon impact with the striking vehicle.

As the investigation into this incident continues, the Delaware State Police asks anyone with information to please contact Corporal J. Gliem at Troop 1 (302)-761-6677 or (302)-660-4285 .

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com