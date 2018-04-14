PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Locate that jacket ASAP!

A back door cold front is on the precipice of sweeping through the Delaware Valley, initiating a rapid and significant drop in temperatures this evening and tonight.

After highs in the 80’s earlier today, a cruelly chilly east wind develops on the backside of the front as such our current temperature in Philadelphia of 74 degrees will plummet into the 40’s by midnight.

Sad.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY NIGHT– Increasing Clouds with a Rapid and Significant Temperature Drop.

Areas of Drizzle Develop Late. Low 46.

SUNDAY — Cloudy, Breezy and Cold with Areas of Light Rain. High 47.

MONDAY — Heavy Rain and Thunder in the Morning then Breezy with Spotty Showers. High 62.

TUESDAY — Partly Sunny and Cool. High 54.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly Sunny and Turning Milder. High 63.

THURSDAY – Comfortable with a Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 62.

————————————

JERSEY SHORE:

SATURDAY NIGHT– Increasing Clouds with a Rapid and Significant Temperature Drop.

Areas of Drizzle Develop Late. Low 46.

SUNDAY — Cloudy, Windy and Cold with Areas of Light Rain. High 47.

MONDAY – Heavy Rain and a Thunderstorm then Breezy with Spotty Showers. High 56.

OCEAN TEMP: 76°

————————————–

POCONOS:

SATURDAY NIGHT– Increasing Clouds with a Rapid and Significant Temperature Drop.

Areas of Drizzle Develop Late. Low 36.

SUNDAY — Cloudy, Breezy and Cold with Areas of Light Rain. High 37.

MONDAY — Heavy Rain and Thunder in the Morning then Breezy with Spotty Showers. High 52.