PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Locate that jacket ASAP!
A back door cold front is on the precipice of sweeping through the Delaware Valley, initiating a rapid and significant drop in temperatures this evening and tonight.
After highs in the 80’s earlier today, a cruelly chilly east wind develops on the backside of the front as such our current temperature in Philadelphia of 74 degrees will plummet into the 40’s by midnight.
Sad.
FORECAST:
SATURDAY NIGHT– Increasing Clouds with a Rapid and Significant Temperature Drop.
Areas of Drizzle Develop Late. Low 46.
SUNDAY — Cloudy, Breezy and Cold with Areas of Light Rain. High 47.
MONDAY — Heavy Rain and Thunder in the Morning then Breezy with Spotty Showers. High 62.
TUESDAY — Partly Sunny and Cool. High 54.
WEDNESDAY – Mostly Sunny and Turning Milder. High 63.
THURSDAY – Comfortable with a Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 62.
————————————
JERSEY SHORE:
SATURDAY NIGHT– Increasing Clouds with a Rapid and Significant Temperature Drop.
Areas of Drizzle Develop Late. Low 46.
SUNDAY — Cloudy, Windy and Cold with Areas of Light Rain. High 47.
MONDAY – Heavy Rain and a Thunderstorm then Breezy with Spotty Showers. High 56.
OCEAN TEMP: 76°
————————————–
POCONOS:
SATURDAY NIGHT– Increasing Clouds with a Rapid and Significant Temperature Drop.
Areas of Drizzle Develop Late. Low 36.
SUNDAY — Cloudy, Breezy and Cold with Areas of Light Rain. High 37.
MONDAY — Heavy Rain and Thunder in the Morning then Breezy with Spotty Showers. High 52.