ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Arrieta won his first game for the Philadelphia Phillies and rookies J.P. Crawford and Scott Kingery drove in two runs each Saturday night in a 9-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was the fifth straight win for the Phillies.

Arrieta (1-0) gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings after being spotted a 6-0 lead in the second. The 32-year-old right-hander, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract on March 12 after winning 68 games and a Cy Young Award in five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, gave up seven hits and two walks in his second start for Philadelphia.

Crawford hit a double and his second home run off Rays starter Chris Archer. Kingery, who had scored the winning run Friday night after a ninth-inning double, hit two more doubles Saturday.

Doubles by Nick Williams, Kingery and Crawford were among six Phillies hits in a six-run second inning off Archer.

Odubel Herrera had three of the Phillies’ 13 hits.

Archer (1-1) gave up seven runs on eight hits in four innings in the first start of his career against Philadelphia.

C.J. Cron drove in two runs for the Rays and Kevin Kiermaier scored twice in his f irst multi-hit game of the season.

Rays outfielder Johnny Field went 0 for 3 with a walk in his major league debut.

