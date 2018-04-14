PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Helping a good cause is as close as a neighborhood food truck.

The 6th Annual Food Truck Pop Up is raising money to support dining out for life.

There will be 15 different vendors taking part in the cause and feeding the community.

The event will take over the 1300 block of Locust Street between 11 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

33 percent of the proceeds will go to Action Wellness, a non-profit organization that serves the Greater Philadelphia region.