CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Heavy smoke and flames ripped through a recycling business in Camden, New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Help After Hit-And-Run At Local Wawa

Firefighters responded to the National Paper Company around 3 p.m.

The original fire began at a recycling warehouse but has since spread to a similar building in the 1500 block of Ferry Avenue.

It appears there was a lot to burn. National paper says it collects packages, recycles and sells more than 7,000 tons of recovered paper each month.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Collision On I-476

The cause of the fire is under investigation.