PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Researchers have found that staying up late may lead to an early death.

Study: Health Benefits To Sugary Drink Tax

A new study says night owls have a 10 percent higher risk of dying from illness than people who go to bed early.

Bathroom Hand Dryers Spray Feces Particles On Your Hands, Study Says

Researchers tracked almost half a million adults for this study.

Study: Kids Who Eat Fish Will Get Better Sleep, Brain Boost

If you do tend to stay up late, eating right and exercising are keys to staying healthy.