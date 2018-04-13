PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Researchers have found that staying up late may lead to an early death.
A new study says night owls have a 10 percent higher risk of dying from illness than people who go to bed early.
Researchers tracked almost half a million adults for this study.
If you do tend to stay up late, eating right and exercising are keys to staying healthy.