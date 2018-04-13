PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s going to be a very busy weekend for Philadelphia sports teams.

The Flyers will try to even their playoff series with the Penguins Friday night in Pittsburgh and the Sixers open their playoff series against the Heat in South Philly Saturday night.

But they’re not the only Philly team playing this weekend, the Magee Spokesmen, Philly’s Wheelchair Basketball team, are competing in the annual national wheelchair tournament this weekend.

The tournament is taking place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky on April 12-15.

The Spokesmen faced Lakeshore Storm Thursday and won 52-47, but they were later defeated by the Fort Lauderdale Sharks, 43-32.

Before heading out to the tournament, the team took to Facebook to give thanks for the support they’ve received this season.

View the entire Division II bracket, here

The Spokesmen are part of the Sixers family and participate in many of their community events to help promote wheelchair basketball including the Sixers Hoops Tour and the Sixers Open Practice.

For more information about wheelchair basketball, visit www.nwba.org. If interested in joining the Magee Spokesmen, contact Magee’s Wheelchair Sports Coordinator at 215-587-3412 or Sports@MageeRehab.org.