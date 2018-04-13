Police: Driver Inappropriately Touched Student On School Bus He Operated

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A school bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting a student on a bus he was driving.
Study: Indoor Tanning Can Be Addictive For Young Women
Hamilton Township police say an investigation revealed 22-year-old Kyle McArdle of Mays Landing inappropriately touched a student on a bus he was driving.
The Hamilton Township School District notified police on Thursday about inappropriate behavior by McArdle, who is a school bus driver from a third party contractor.
McArdle was taken into custody Friday and has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Man Charged In Delaware Family’s Pesticide Poisoning Case
He is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.