Police: Driver Inappropriately Touched Student On School Bus He Operated

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A school bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting a student on a bus he was driving.

Hamilton Township police say an investigation revealed 22-year-old Kyle McArdle of Mays Landing inappropriately touched a student on a bus he was driving.

Mugshot of Kyle McArdle. (credit: Hamilton Township Police)

The Hamilton Township School District notified police on Thursday about inappropriate behavior by McArdle, who is a school bus driver from a third party contractor.

McArdle was taken into custody Friday and has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

