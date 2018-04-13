By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flyers and Sixers fans, get ready for the “Hot Streak Delco Dog.”

The specialty hot dog features house chili, crumbled back, topped with American cheese and served on a pretzel bun. What’s more Philly than a pretzel bun?!

The Wells Fargo Center says the “Hot Streak Delco Dog” is available at Fan Favorites stands throughout the playoff run for both the Flyers and Sixers.

The Sixers kick off the postseason in Philadelphia with two games against the Miami Heat on Saturday night and Monday, April 16.

The Flyers will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Philadelphia during Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

