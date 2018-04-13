NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware have arrested a man in connection with a gas station robbery last weekend.

It happened on April 1 at the Shell gas station located on the 2400 block of Pulaski Highway in Newark.

Police say Tyquan L. Gary, 30, of Bear, approached the 68-year-old gas station and made a purchase. That’s when police say Gary reached into the cash drawer and removed an undisclosed amount of money.

“Gary then walked behind the counter, forced the clerk to the ground, and then removed an undetermined quantity of lottery tickets from the display rack, before fleeing in an unknown direction,” police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Gary is facing robbery charges. He’s being held on $66,000 secured bail.