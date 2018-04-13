PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Chadds Ford and Concord Township to be on alert after a rash of residential burglaries.

“The M-O for these individuals basically they are going during the daytime hours with forced entry into those residents,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Alexander Figueroa.

Police say there have been about a dozen daytime break-ins over the last several weeks in the neighborhoods along Smithbridge Road. So far no one’s been hurt, but investigators have very few leads on the suspects who are after easy money.

“They are taking jewelry and cash. That is what they want, that is what they are going in for,” said Figueroa.

Donald Culp from Delco Alarm Systems says there are a variety of products to secure your home without breaking the bank.

Simple systems with professional monitoring start around $30 a month and provide instant updates on your phone.

Even if you don’t get an alarm system there are some other basic security steps everyone should take including trimming hedges below windows, remembering to lock windows and doors, and communicating with neighbors if you expect people like contractors at your home when you’re not there.

“Do the simple things, the cheap things first and you work your way up to the security system that will give you protection,” Culp said.