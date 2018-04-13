NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Bill Cosby’s chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

Andrea Constand’s testimony on Friday makes for a climactic courtroom showdown after five other women told jurors that the man once revered as “America’s Dad” is a serial rapist who harmed them too.

Constand says the 80-year-old comedian drugged and molested her during an encounter at his home in 2004. He says their encounter was consensual.

It’s Constand’s second chance to confront Cosby in court, since his first trial ended without a verdict.

This time she’s facing a defense team intent on portraying her as a “con artist” who framed him and scored a

Cosby Publicist Confronts Lawyer Gloria Allred Outside Courthouse

$3.4 million civil settlement.

Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand and the other women have done.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)