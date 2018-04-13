BREAKING: Crews Respond To Hazmat Situation In Chester County After Train Leaks Gas Vapors
By Jan Carabeo
Filed Under:Local TV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Classic movie lovers are in for a treat in Montgomery County over the next two days. The Ambler Theater is holding its first 35mm Film Festival on Friday and Saturday.

The festival will feature celluloid classics ranging from famous cartoons to Hollywood staples.

Watching a movie on film is rare these days. The Ambler converted to digital in 2013.

The festival is meant to celebrate film’s history as well as the projectionists who made the movie-going experience a reality.

Friday’s program is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for Saturday’s shows, including Roman Holiday.

Check out amblertheater.org for show times and tickets.

