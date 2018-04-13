PHILADELPHIA – The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia said Friday that Vincent Medley is no longer its executive director.

ACCT Philly released the following statement on the matter:

“By way of mutual agreement, Vincent Medley is no longer employed at ACCT Philly effective Friday, April 13, 2018. Mr. Medley made important contributions to the organization since 2015. We appreciate his service to the organization, particularly in helping it reach a historic life-saving rate of 84 percent in 2017 and 88 percent so far in 2018. The Administration and ACCT Philly Board wish Mr. Medley well in his future endeavors. We will conduct a national search for a permanent replacement. Operations Director Audra Houghton will serve as interim Executive Director.”

Medley was became the executive director in 2015.