PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in Villanova head coach Jay Wright.

The New York Daily News reports the Knicks intend to reach out to Wright after firing head coach Jeff Hornacek after two seasons.

A source tells the Daily News that Wright “would be a perfect candidate for a rebuilding club.”

However, it might be tough to wrestle Wright away from Villanova.

“He told me years ago that he wanted to make Villanova into the Duke of the Northeast,” a person close to Wright told the Daily News. “It would take a lot for him to leave.”

Wright previously told The Athletic he doesn’t see himself leaving for a job in the NBA.

“The NBA does intrigue me. That challenge is appealing, but it’s not worth giving up working with these guys. The whole thing is, to take a new challenge you have to give up what you have. I don’t want to give up what I have. Would I like to coach in the NBA? Yes. But I have to give this up in order to do that, and I don’t see that happening,” Wright told The Athletic.

Wright has coached the Villanova Wildcats to two national championships the past three seasons and has compiled a 420-165 record as head coach at Villanova and Hofstra.