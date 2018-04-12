BREAKING: Former SEPTA Officers Accused Of Assaulting Man Surrender To Police
David Simcox, Johnathan Lanciano, Septa, Septa Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two former SEPTA police officers are in custody after being accused of assaulting a man at the Frankford Transportation Center in December.

SEPTA police say 29-year-old David Simcox and 29-year-old Johnathan Lanciano surrendered to authorities on Thursday morning.

former septa officers charged

Mugshots of David Simcox, left, and Johnathan Lanciano. (credit: SEPTA Police)

SEPTA police say an investigation revealed the victim was sitting on the edge of the platform with his legs hanging over when Simcox and Lanciano responded to the scene on Dec. 12 around 12:30 a.m.

Simcox and Lanciano claim the man physically resisted, but police say the officers attacked him, punching the victim several times. SEPTA police say the victim did not strike the officers and was not in possession of any weapons.

The victim suffered a broken nose from the alleged incident.

Simcox and Lanciano were fired earlier this year following an Internal Affairs investigation.

The two have been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and other related charges.

