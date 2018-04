CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A person was struck on the Ben Franklin Bridge late Thursday afternoon, causing a traffic mess during rush hour.

Crews were dispatched to the westbound side of the bridge near Camden after a pedestrian was struck around 5 p.m.

There is no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Westbound is jammed from the tolls through the midspan.

