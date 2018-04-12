MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County District Attorney’s Office and the Marple Township Police Department say a Hazleton man is dead after firing at officers and sending threatening social media posts and letters to various people.

Authorities say Joseph Polin sent letters and social media posts that included “pictures of the recipient, explicit photographs, and writings” that “threatened violent and sexual acts with his intended victims or their families throughout the United States.”

When Hazleton Police Department officers approached Polin’s residence in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, they say Polin fired shots at the police and then committed suicide.