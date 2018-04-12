PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The circus is coming to town! But this circus is only for adults 21 and older.

That’s because it’s a circus-themed beer festival.

The “Beer Under the Big Top” will kick off Philly Beer Week at the The Navy Yard this summer.

The festival on June 2 will feature more than 150 craft beers for sampling, sideshow performances, games and food trucks.

“This is going to be our best show yet,” said Andy Calimano, owner of Starfish Junction, producer of the event. “Everyone loves a theme party and this will be the best event we’ve ever thrown.”

Calimano says attendees can expect to see contortionists, stilt walkers, sword-swallowers and jugglers, among the performers.

VIP and general admission tickets include admission to the event, a souvenir tasting cup and a 2-ounce sample of any of the beers at the festival.

The event will also raise funds for the Committee to Benefit the Children, a local Philadelphia charity that provides resources for treatment, care and family support to benefit area children with cancer, leukemia and serious blood disorders. The CBC will be holding a toiletry drive the day of the festival. Attendees are encouraged to bring personal care items like soap, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, and sunscreen to donate.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.