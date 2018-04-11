WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man has died following a shooting in West Chester on Wednesday night.
It happened near the 200 block of East Market Street.
According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Eric Brown suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
“This was a senseless killing of a young man. Most of the action inside and outside of the Star Social Club was captured on video. Those involved should turn themselves into the police immediately and peacefully,” said District Attorney Tom Hogan.
West Chester University issued an alert to students on Tuesday night saying in part, ” the campus community is cautioned to be aware of their surroundings and to report all suspicious situations. The campus community is encouraged to program 911 and 610-436-3311 into their cell phones.”
The school was not placed on lockdown.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-696-2700.