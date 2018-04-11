WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man has died following a shooting in West Chester on Wednesday night.

Family of 26-year-old Eric Brown says he was killed at a #WestChester club, possibly over a basketball game @CBSPhilly https://t.co/zUMrD8llOA pic.twitter.com/sgirWVCoMR — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 11, 2018

It happened near the 200 block of East Market Street.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Eric Brown suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

“This was a senseless killing of a young man. Most of the action inside and outside of the Star Social Club was captured on video. Those involved should turn themselves into the police immediately and peacefully,” said District Attorney Tom Hogan.

West Chester University issued an alert to students on Tuesday night saying in part, ” the campus community is cautioned to be aware of their surroundings and to report all suspicious situations. The campus community is encouraged to program 911 and 610-436-3311 into their cell phones.”

Timely Warning :: A shooting occurred at 9:11 pm in the 200 block of East Market Street in West Chester Boro. Please see details on https://t.co/R4Jdbxj5m0 site. — West Chester U (@WCUofPA) April 11, 2018

The school was not placed on lockdown.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-696-2700.