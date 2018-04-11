Filed Under:Jalen Brunson, Local TV, Villanova Wildcats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) —All Jalen Brunson of the Villanova Wildcats has done his whole time at school is win, individual and team awards. Now, Brunson is hoping to win on the next level after officially declaring for the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Brunson, The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year, will go pro after winning two national titles at Villanova.

The star guard will forego his final season after helping lead the Wildcats to their second national championship in three years. Brunson averaged 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game in 40 games for the Wildcats this season.

“Jalen has left an indelible mark on our university and our basketball program,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “He is both the consummate Villanova basketball player and Villanova student-athlete, a leader on and off the court. We’re proud of the man he has become. This is an intelligent decision and I have every confidence in his ability to succeed at the professional level.”

Mikal Bridges, who averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats, made the same decision on Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch