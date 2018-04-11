PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spring’s late arrival has made it tough to do anything outdoors.

Philadelphia’s Cherry Blossom Festival was postponed because of a wintry forecast and the festival is finally underway in Fairmount Park.

April 15 is Sakura Sunday, where they will be celebrating traditional and contemporary Japan.

“We’re going to be doing the full hospitality art, in kimono, it’s going to be really exciting,” said Derek Finn, Associate Director of the Japanese House and Garden.

The festival will run from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and tea demonstrations will be going on throughout the day.