Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spring’s late arrival has made it tough to do anything outdoors.

Philadelphia’s Cherry Blossom Festival was postponed because of a wintry forecast and the festival is finally underway in Fairmount Park.

April 15 is Sakura Sunday, where they will be celebrating traditional and contemporary Japan.

UPenn Students Preparing For ‘Super Bowl Of The Mind’

“We’re going to be doing the full hospitality art, in kimono, it’s going to be really exciting,” said Derek Finn, Associate Director of the Japanese House and Garden.

The festival will run from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and tea demonstrations will be going on throughout the day.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch