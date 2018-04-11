NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County woman is accused of letting her dog to freeze to death in sub-zero temperatures.

Authorities say 64-year-old Cecelia Ann Johnson of the 1200 block of Swede Street left her dog Champ outside during the first week of January when the temperature was minus 2 and the wind chill was 20 below.

Mark Zuckerberg: My Info Was Shared In Data Scandal, Too

Norristown police say they received a call on Jan. 6 and found Champ on the ground between his doghouse and a neighboring fence around noon.

The necropsy report listed the dog’s death as “hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to low ambient temperatures” and also noted that Champ was underfed and dehydrated.

“This dog Champ suffered as he froze to death just because his owner did not take him inside on one of the coldest nights of the winter. She left him outside without food, without water and without adequate shelter,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “Treating an animal so inhumanely is a serious crime, and we are going to seek justice for Champ’s death.”

Johnson was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of an animal. Her bail was set at $10,000 unsecured and she was released.

This Is New Jersey’s Richest ZIP Code

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.