PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is in Philadelphia on Tuesday, a day after criticizing Facebook over the company’s handling of private information.

Wozniak is taking part in a conference for a local health care company.

Wozniak said on Monday he would prefer to pay for Facebook than have his personal information exploited for advertising.

His unexpected announcement is the latest development in a continuous corporate feud by tech leaders as Facebook handles the fallout of the misuse of user data by political targeting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday about the company’s ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service.