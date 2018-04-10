PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Philadelphia 76ers are heating up at the time as they head into Tuesday night’s game against the NBA’s bottom-dwelling Atlanta Hawks.

Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown: Ben Simmons ‘Stone-Cold’ Rookie Of The Year

With just two games remaining in their 2017-18 regular season campaign, the Sixers are just one win away from breaking the franchise-high win streak of 14 games.

Sixers’ Ben Simmons Earns First-Ever NBA Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

A win against the Hawks will do it and bring the Sixers to 51-30 overall with just one game remaining to clinch the third seed in the Eastern Conference, heading into the playoffs.