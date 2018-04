Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly Pops is closing out its season with a sing-along classic rock show!

“Pop Rocks” will feature the most memorable songs of the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Queen and more.

Broadway power vocalist Bryce Rhyness will be backed by the 170 member festival chorus.

Get ready to sing!

“Pop Rocks” runs from April 27 to the 29 at the Kimmel Center.

