BENSALEM, Pa, (CBS) – A tractor-tractor fell off an overpass, crashing onto I-95 in Bensalem and spilling its load of beer kegs on the highway, Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say the tractor-tractor went off the overpass at the Cornwells Park and Ride and landed on the northbound lanes of I-95.

Bensalem Fire Rescue on the scene of a Tractor Trailer accident NB I-95 at Cornwells Parking Ride. pic.twitter.com/n5GevQEMs0 — Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) April 10, 2018

State Police say the truck spilled empty kegs on the road.

No injuries have been reported.

The northbound lanes in the area are closed while officials investigate.