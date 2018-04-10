Filed Under:Drexel University, M. Night Shyamalan, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drexel University graduates will hear from a legendary director who has put Philadelphia in the Hollywood spotlight.

The school announced director M. Night Shyamalan will speak at the university’s commencement in June.

Shyamalan is known for filming movies around Philadelphia, including his most recent project “Glass.”

He will receive an honorary degree when he speaks at the graduation at Citizens Bank Park.

 

